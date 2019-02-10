FOSS-North Is Coming Up In Two Months As A Leading Scandinavian Linux/Open-Source Event

If you missed out on last weekend's FOSDEM event for your fix of Linux technical talks or are just looking for a Linux/open-source event taking place in the beautiful Scandinavia, FOSS-North is coming up now in less than two months.
FOSS-North 2019 is running from 7 to 10 April in Gothenburg, Sweden. While I haven't attended this event personally, many Phoronix readers have and encouraged mentioning this year's event.
Those wanting to learn more about FOSS-North 2019 can do so via foss-north.se.
If you are wanting to get an idea for the talks held at this annual Scandinavian Linux/FOSS event, there are slides and videos from the 2018 event.
