FOSS-North Is Coming Up In Two Months As A Leading Scandinavian Linux/Open-Source Event
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 10 February 2019 at 09:38 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX EVENTS --
If you missed out on last weekend's FOSDEM event for your fix of Linux technical talks or are just looking for a Linux/open-source event taking place in the beautiful Scandinavia, FOSS-North is coming up now in less than two months.

FOSS-North 2019 is running from 7 to 10 April in Gothenburg, Sweden. While I haven't attended this event personally, many Phoronix readers have and encouraged mentioning this year's event.

Those wanting to learn more about FOSS-North 2019 can do so via foss-north.se.

If you are wanting to get an idea for the talks held at this annual Scandinavian Linux/FOSS event, there are slides and videos from the 2018 event.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Events News
Interesting Linux.Conf.Au 2019 Videos Now Available
FOSDEM 19 Is Happening In Just Three Weeks, There Will Once Again Be A Graphics Room
Linux Plumbers Conference 2018 Videos Now Online
David Airlie's LPC2018 Presentation On An "Open-Source CUDA"
Akademy 2018 Videos Posted For KDE's Annual Developer Conference
An Activision Developer Is Talking At The Open-Source Summit... About Kafka Tuning
Popular News This Week
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions