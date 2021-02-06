FOSDEM Online 2021 Is Happening This Weekend

FOSDEM, the Free Open-Source Developer Europeans' Meeting, remains one of the top open-source/Linux events in my book. Each February for this long tenured event thousands of open-source/Linux enthusiasts would gather in Brussels, Belgium for many technical and interesting talks on a wide range of subjects. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FOSDEM can only take place virtually this year but that does allow for broader participation and you can enjoy all of the content online this weekend.The virtual FOSDEM is taking place this weekend and remains a completely free event. Video streams of each talk are available and Q&A/chat can be done via Matrix. There is also a virtual conference floor for those wishing to see the open-source exhibits.

Among the developer rooms this year are on HPC, BSD, MariaDB, MySQL, Open Source Design, Python, Retrocomputing, Web Performance, OpenPOWER, and even the likes of Apache OpenOffice.I'll be publishing articles on the most interesting talks from FOSDEM Online 2021 over the next few days while for those wishing to participate in this event today and tomorrow, you can do so by heading over to FOSDEM.org