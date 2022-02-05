FOSDEM 2022 Is Happening Online This Weekend

While it's not the same as sitting in Brussels and enjoying some Belgian beers while socializing in-person with developers, the annual Free Open-Source Developers' European Meeting (FOSDEM) is happening this weekend online.The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has again caused FOSDEM to return to being a virtual event rather than the excellent in-person Brussels event that is normally free, open to the public, and very well organized as one of the best Linux/open-source events in the world.



Traditionally FOSDEM happens the first weekend of February in Brussels, Belgium. Attending FOSDEM should be on your open-source/Linux bucket list.