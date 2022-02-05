FOSDEM 2022 Is Happening Online This Weekend

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has again caused FOSDEM to return to being a virtual event rather than the excellent in-person Brussels event that is normally free, open to the public, and very well organized as one of the best Linux/open-source events in the world.
Traditionally FOSDEM happens the first weekend of February in Brussels, Belgium. Attending FOSDEM should be on your open-source/Linux bucket list.
FOSDEM this year has developer rooms covering BSDs, graphics, containers, OpenJDK, Apache OpenOffice, trusted computing, JavaScript, Kotlin, LLVM, MariaDB, Mozilla, microkernels, and much more.
Those wanting to participate in the virtual event this weekend can do so via fosdem.org. The video recordings are available along with virtual Q&A, virtual developer stands to engage over various open-source hardware/software topics, and more. As usual, on Phoronix I'll be covering some of the more interesting talks within individual articles.