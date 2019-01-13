FOSDEM 19 Is Happening In Just Three Weeks, There Will Once Again Be A Graphics Room
If you are able to make it to Brussels, Belgium in three weeks, the wonderful FOSDEM event is taking place as easily one of the best open-source/Linux events in the world and it's free to attend.

FOSDEM 2019 is taking place 2 to 3 February this year and once again at the ULB Solbosch Campus in Brussels. This year there are keynotes about blockchain, cloud, and other hot topics. All of the usual main tracks and developer rooms are again taking place.

A look at this year's schedule along with other event details can be found on FOSDEM.org.

There is once again a Graphics Room for all-things Wayland/X.Org/Mesa and related topics. That track schedule notes talks about the exciting PipeWire, the state of V4L2, Hans de Goede's work on Fedora flicker-free boot, Zink for OpenGL on top of Vulkan, Greenfield as an in-browser Wayland compositor, VR open-source and standards, and more.

Unfortunately I am unable to make it out there this year (namely due to ad-blockers continuing to apply pressure on operations). But I will be covering the interesting sessions remotely from livestreams and slide decks. If you have the ability to make it to FOSDEM 19, I highly recommend it as easily the best European free software event but also one of the best in the world.
