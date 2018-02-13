A Recap Of The Many Interesting Presentations At FOSDEM 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 13 February 2018 at 06:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX EVENTS --
Over the past week and a half we have highlighted many of the interesting presentations that took place at the annual Free Open-Source Developers' European Meeting (FOSDEM) in Brussels. Here's a look back if you are behind on your Phoronix reading.

FOSDEM 2018 ran from 3 to 4 February and some of the talks we found most interesting this year included:

- GNU Ring aims to compete with Skype and WhatsApp.

- GNU Hurd's hardware support remains in very rough shape.

- GRUB 2.04 should be released later this year as the new and improved version of the GNU bootloader.

- Nouveau hopes for a Vulkan driver in 2018 if this open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver can be managed.

- GTK+ 4.0 should be released this fall.

- A big European hosting/cloud provider is using Coreboot on thousands of their servers.

- The first RISC-V development board was showed off but it's rather pricey.

- The EOMA68 computer card might finally ship this year.

- GFX-RS is very interesting as a Rust graphics project and making use of Vulkan portability.

- Looking back at Python 3 with 2018 marking ten years since the v3.0 release.

- Oracle still working on DTrace for Linux.

- Oracle also provided a look at the state of OpenJDK as they transition to their new six-month release cycle.

- There was also plenty of talk about the almost-to-GA-state MySQL 8.0.

- The AV1 video codec is making progress and still stepping closer to being finalized as the open-source, royalty-free video codec to compete with H.265.

- Speaking of AV1, GStreamer 1.14 has AV1 support along with many other features in the works.

- Red Had had plenty of employees at the conference. Hans de Goede talked about his work on lowering Fedora's laptop battery use.

- Red Hat's Jon Masters meanwhile keynoted about the Spectre and Meltdown CPU bugs.

- Kodi 18 development is heating up and should be released later this year with its many new features.

- LizardFS is making a lot of progress for a file-system you have probably never heard of.

- Genode OS is working on an Intel GPU multiplexer.

- Consulting firm Igalia has been investing in getting Chromium running nice on Wayland.

- Nicolai provided an update on the Radeon graphics stack but nothing too exciting if you are up-to-date on all your Phoronix reading.

The hundreds of talks from this Linux/FLOSS event can be watched via YouTube.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Events News
Jon Masters On Understanding Spectre & Meltdown CPU Vulnerabilities
FOSDEM 2018 Is This Weekend In Brussels
Linux.Conf.Au 2018 Videos Now Available
Audio Recordings Posted For Linux Plumbers Conference 2017
FOSDEM 2018 Will Be Hosting A Wayland / Mesa / Mir / X.Org Developer Room
Embedded Linux Conference Europe & Open-Source Summit Wrap Up In Prague
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Steam Audio 2.0 Adds AMD TrueAudio Next Support