FAudio Sees Its Initial Release As Microsoft XAudio Reimplementation
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 1 January 2019 at 06:44 PM EST. 1 Comment
MICROSOFT --
FAudio, the re-implementation of the Microsoft XAudio/XAudio2 interfaces by the FNA-XNA project, is out today with its first tagged release.

FAudio development has been led by Ethan Lee as part of this work on re-implementating Microsoft XNA Game Studio APIs. A few months back Ethan joined CodeWeavers to work on Wine/Proton for Valve. They want to integrate FAudio for use in Wine though some disagreement over the path. In the mean time, Proton has already been shipping FAudio.

Today's tagged release may be of help to some though with it already being used by Valve's Proton for helping Steam Play for Windows games on Linux, a tagged release wasn't holding it back. Anyhow, those interested in fetching the code to this library or learning more about it can do so via FAudio on GitHub.
1 Comment
