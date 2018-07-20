I recently wrote about an effort to improve VP9/AV1 video performance on POWER9 and now another push forward is with the FLAC audio encoding performance.
We're working on fixing the gaps identified in the recent @RaptorCompSys @phoronix POWER9 benchmarking comparison. A taste of what is to come, 3.3x on FLAC: https://t.co/0ceXDzfLjr— Anton Blanchard (@antonblanchard) July 20, 2018
That's great to hear as our tests have shown FLAC audio encoding on the POWER9 hardware to be much slower than Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC capabilities:
A 3x performance improvement would certainly make the FLAC performance on these IBM POWER processors more comparable with the AMD/Intel wares.
The initial 7 patches providing this performance boost are providing vector support for PowerPC64.
I don't have my hands on any POWER hardware currently for testing to validate the improvement, but still am told IBM is working on procuring the hardware for future benchmarks on Phoronix.