Vulkan Improvements & Fixes Land In FFmpeg
Over the past year we have seen various Vulkan features landing in the FFmpeg repository and this past week brought more fixes and improvements around using the Vulkan API for accelerated filters and more.

Landing in FFmpeg this week were the first batch of Vulkan improvements since the prior big push in May. There are various fixes, changes to allow custom Vulkan device contexts, possible segmentation fault fixes, optionally enabling more Vulkan extensions for usage, supporting more pixel formats, improving the download/upload paths, and other work. Recent Vulkan changes to FFmpeg can be found via this GitHub search with the recent contributions by developer Lynne.

It's been over a year since the last FFmpeg release so hopefully it won't be much longer before the next tagged release given all the changes made in 2020 to this widely-used open-source multimedia library.
