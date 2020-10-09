FFmpeg Now Supports VP9 Profile 2 VDPAU Decode (10-bit / 12-bit)
9 October 2020
New to the RTX 30 series and the NVIDIA 455 Linux driver is decode support with VDPAU for VP9 10-bit and 12-bit content, which can now be taken advantage of by the popular FFmpeg multimedia library.

FFmpeg on Thursday landed support for VP9 Profile 2 VDPAU support, which is the 10 and 12-bit format addition.

That support was merged and ready to go for the overdue FFmpeg 4.4 release. Or at this stage it wouldn't surprise me if it ends up being FFmpeg 5.0... Whatever the next FFmpeg release is called, there is a lot coming with it.

On top of this VP9 10/12-bit VDPAU addition, some of the other many FFmpeg changes in Git include GPU-based inference with OpenVINO for filters, H.265 tile encoding, VDPAU HEVC 10/12-bit decode, AV1 encoding via SVT-AV1, hardware-accelerated AV1 decode, Intel QSV AV1 decode, and numerous new decoders / encoders / (de)muxers. The tentative list of changes building up can be seen from the FFmpeg change-log.
