FFmpeg Can Now Make Use Of VDPAU VP9 Video Decoding
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 26 October 2019 at 04:00 PM EDT. 3 Comments
For those looking to make use of VP9 hardware accelerated video decoding with FFmpeg, that support has landed in its latest Git code.

Back with the VDPAU 1.3 library release this summer the interface was added for supporting VP9 video decoding with the NVIDIA-developed Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix (VDPAU). Now with the newest FFmpeg Git code they support making use of it.

As for VDPAU coverage with GPUs, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 series and newer supports VP9 8-bit in conjunction with their proprietary graphics driver.

The FFmpeg VDPAU VP9 hardware acceleration details can be found via this commit.
