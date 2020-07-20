FFmpeg Adds H.265 Tile Encoding Support For VA-API With Intel Icelake+
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 20 July 2020 at 06:29 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
The latest FFmpeg multimedia library code can see faster H.265 video encoding with the Video Acceleration API when running on Icelake and newer Intel graphics.

Tile encoding is now exposed for FFmpeg's H.265 VA-API encode path. The number of tiles can be configured by the user but a best effort will be made to use a sane default for the number of tile rows and columns in splitting up the video encode workload. With tile encoding the aim is to offer greater parallelism/efficiency of the process.

The HEVC VA-API tile encode support was merged today into FFmpeg Git. As part of that effort was also introducing the infrastructure for tile slice encoding in VA-API.
