FFmpeg Lands VA-API AV1 Decode Support Led By Intel
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 4 November 2020 at 02:00 AM EST. 3 Comments
With Intel Gen12 Xe-LP / Tiger Lake supporting AV1 accelerated decoding, Intel has provided this support via their open-source media stack on Linux that is then exposed via the Video Acceleration API (VA-API). Intel has now landed their patches for supporting VA-API AV1 decode with FFmpeg.

The FFmpeg patch we talked about back in September has now been merged for allowing AV1 decode over the VA-API interface with this widely-used multimedia library.

The Intel-contributed work was merged on Monday.

This VA-API AV1 support for FFmpeg is on top of many other FFmpeg feature additions in recent months. Hopefully the next FFmpeg release will make it out sooner rather than later. Also in this next FFmpeg release from Intel is GPU-based OpenVINO inference.
