FFmpeg Re-Enables HEVC Decode For NVIDIA VDPAU

The FFmpeg multimedia library has restored support for HEVC/H.265 video decoding accelerated on NVIDIA GPUs using VDPAU.
FFmpeg had disabled HEVC accelerated video decoding for NVIDIA GPUs with the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix (VDPAU) over driver issues while keeping support for other video formats enabled. As of the current NVIDIA 410 Linux driver series, the HEVC issues have been resolved.
On earlier NVIDIA driver versions, decoded HEVC content would have an incorrect memory layout. So if you want GPU-accelerated HEVC content, upgrade to the NVIDIA 410 series and fetch FFmpeg Git.
VDPAU Feature Set F (Maxwell) hardware supports HEVC Main 8-bit and 10-bit profiles while Feature Set G supports HEVC Main 12-bit while Feature Set H (Pascal) adds 8K HEVC support.
