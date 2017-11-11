FFmpeg Lands NVDEC-Accelerated H.264 Decoding
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 11 November 2017 at 03:45 PM EST. 2 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
NVIDIA has been shifting their focus from VDPAU for GPU-accelerated video decoding to instead the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK that offers NVENC for encoding and NVDEC for video decoding. FFmpeg has landed initial NVDEC support.

NVIDIA has been transitioning their focus with Linux video acceleration from using the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix (VDPAU) to the cross-platform, CUDA-based Video Codec SDK with NVENC/NVDEC while VDPAU continues to be supported for the time being.

FFmpeg has obviously supported VDPAU for a number of years now while landing this week into Git is initial NVDEC decoding of H.264. Living now within Git is the NVDEC-accelerated H.264 hardware-accelerated decoding. This support first appeared in Libav. At the moment only H.264 is implemented. This comes a few months after GStreamer picked up NVDEC support.

This addition will be found in FFmpeg 3.5 along with Intel QSV MJPEG encoding, aptX encoding/decoding, a TiVo TY/TY+ demuxer, and other changes baking.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
Audacity 2.2 Released With New Themes, MIDI Playback & Other Changes
Lightworks 14.1 In Beta For Linux Video Editing
GStreamer Conference 2017 Videos
Pitivi 1.0 Release Candidate Arrives
MPV Player 0.27 Brings Rendering Refactoring, OpenGL Improvements
Blender 2.79 Now Available With Much Faster Radeon OpenCL
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Oracle Linux Security Developer To AMD: "Smatch" Your Driver
More Than One Dozen USB Vulnerabilities Published For The Linux Kernel