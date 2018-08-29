FFmpeg Received Support For Performing More Operations In OpenCL
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 29 August 2018 at 05:09 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Thanks to Google Summer of Code 2018, student developer Danil Iashchenko devoted the past several months to writing more filters within FFmpeg's Libavfilter library in OpenCL.

Iashchenko spent the summer writing more libavfilter coverage for OpenCL to allow more of these video operations to be offloaded to the GPU and thereby freeing up more CPU resources.

OpenCL filters were written this summer for FFFmpeg/Libavfilter covering box blur, Sobel, Prewitt, Roberts cross operator, turning certain luma values into transparent, dilation effect, and the erosion effect. There was also infrastructure work to reduce the amount of boilerplate code needed for establishing new OpenCL filters.


When testing the impact of these filters, Danil found the CPU usage of a system with Intel Core i5 and Radeon HD 8750M graphics dropped from an average of 68% down to 28%. Granted, that's more of a synthetic test case with all of these new filters being applied at once.

More details on this OpenCL work for FFmpeg can be found via the FFmpeg Wiki.
