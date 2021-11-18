Experimental FFmpeg Code For Vulkan Acceleration

Prominent FFmpeg developer Cyanreg has begun working on an experimental Vulkan hardware acceleration video decoder for FFmpeg.
Cyanreg is working on this FFmpeg vulkan_decode GitHub branch where so far H.264 Vulkan-based video decode is wired up. The work-in-progress code is making use of the provisional Vulkan Video extensions and so aside from this FFmpeg code still being a work-in-progress, it's unlikely to be merged until the finalized Vulkan Video extensions come out in the months ahead.
Check out that branch for those interested in the ongoing Vulkan Video work. Best supporting the video extensions at the moment is the NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers while Intel and Radeon Mesa driver support is in development.
Cyanreg also provided some upstream feedback to the Vulkan Working Group concerning the video extensions with this WIP implementation for FFmpeg.
