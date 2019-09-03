FFmpeg Adds ZeroMQ Support To Let Multiple Clients Connect To A Single Instance
An interesting new addition to FFmpeg's avformat library is ZeroMQ protocol support for enhancing its streaming abilities.

The newly-added ZeroMQ support to FFMpeg improves the streaming options by allowing multiple clients to connect to a single FFmpeg instance without a separate server or multi-cast destination address setup as previously required.

ZeroMQ is the asynchronous messaging library for distributed/concurrent computing that does not require a dedicated message broker/server. This messaging library has seen wide usage by a number of prominent companies while FFmpeg's avformat code now makes optional use of it too.

That support is now in Git. The updated protocol documentation outlines the ZeroMQ build flag and setup steps for making use of this functionality.
