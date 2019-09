FFmpeg Adds ZeroMQ Support To Let Multiple Clients Connect To A Single Instance

An interesting new addition to FFmpeg's avformat library is ZeroMQ protocol support for enhancing its streaming abilities.The newly-added ZeroMQ support to FFMpeg improves the streaming options by allowing multiple clients to connect to a single FFmpeg instance without a separate server or multi-cast destination address setup as previously required.ZeroMQ is the asynchronous messaging library for distributed/concurrent computing that does not require a dedicated message broker/server. This messaging library has seen wide usage by a number of prominent companies while FFmpeg's avformat code now makes optional use of it too.That support is now in Git . The updated protocol documentation outlines the ZeroMQ build flag and setup steps for making use of this functionality.