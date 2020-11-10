FFmpeg Lands Support For NVIDIA AV1 Video Decoding With RTX 30 + NVDEC
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 11 November 2020 at 01:49 PM EST. 2 Comments
Adding to the growing list of changes for the next FFmpeg release is now AV1 video decoding with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

With NVIDIA's recently released RTX 30 series there is initial support for hardware-accelerated AV1 decoding. Merged today is now support in FFmpeg for making use of this hardware AV1 decode with RTX 30 via NVIDIA's "NVDEC" decode interface that is part of their Video Codec SDK.

The commit adds just under 400 lines of code to the FFmpeg multimedia library for getting this NVDEC AV1 support wired up. So if you have your hands on a card like the GeForce RTX 3080 and using the latest software stack, the support should be ready to go with FFmpeg Git.

This comes just a week after Intel got their AV1 VA-API decode support also merged into FFmpeg with their Gen12/Xe Graphics hardware also adding AV1 decode capabilities.
