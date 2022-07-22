FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 July 2022 at 07:43 PM EDT.
FFmpeg 5.1 "Riemann" was released on Friday afternoon as a new feature update to this widely-used, open-source multimedia project for video encode/decode and a variety of other purposes.

Among the feature changes to find with the new FFmpeg 5.1 include:

- VDPAU AV1 hardware acceleration support contributed by NVIDIA for use with their latest RTX 30 series graphics cards and beyond. There was already NVDEC AV1 support since FFmpeg 4.4 while now the Video Decode and Presentation API for Unix (VDPAU) is also supported.

- AVIF image muxer support for the AV1-based image format.

- JPEG-XL image support.

- Removing the old X-Video Motion Compensation (XvMC) hardware acceleration for old X.Org environments.

- IPFS/IPNS protocol support.

- PCM-Bluray encoder support.

- Vizrt binary image encoder/decoder.

- Pixelize, colormap, multiply, feedback, and other new video filters. There is also a virtual bass audio filter added on the sound side.


Downloads and more details on FFmpeg 5.1 via FFmpeg.org.
