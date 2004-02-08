FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 16 June 2020 at 02:31 PM EDT. 5 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
FFmpeg 4.3 is out as the latest version of this key open-source multimedia library. FFmpeg 4.3 is quite a big release.

FFmpeg 4.3 ships with support for handling TrueHD in MP4, Intel QSV accelerated MJPEG and VP9 decoding, and on Linux the Vulkan-powered AMD AMF encoder is now supported. AMD's AMF is the Advanced Media Framework that has been around for a few years and can support Vulkan. It will be interesting to see if FFmpeg's support of AMD AMF will spur further Linux adoption of it.

More broadly, FFmpeg 4.3 has Vulkan support and various filters have been seeing Vulkan support added for acceleration.

FFmpeg 4.3 also adds AV1 encoding support via rav1e, an AV1 Annex B demuxer, an AV1 frame merge bitstream filter, and a variety of other filters and decoders like an OpenCL video stabilization filter. FFmpeg 4.3 also has ZeroMQ support, VDPAU VP9 decode, and a variety of smaller improvements.

FFmpeg 4.3 is a big update for this multimedia library and can be downloaded at FFmpeg.org.
5 Comments
Related News
Entangle 3.0 Released For Tethered Shooting With DSLR Cameras On Linux
GIMP 2.10.20 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support
Intel Atom Camera Driver Resurrected In Linux 5.8 - Benefits A Lot Of Devices
Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
Dav1d 0.7 Released With More Performance Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
GNOME X.Org vs. Wayland Performance + Power Usage On Fedora 32 With AMD Renoir Laptop
Linux 5.8-rc1 Arrives As One Of The Biggest Releases Of All Time
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)