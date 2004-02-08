FFmpeg 4.3 is out as the latest version of this key open-source multimedia library. FFmpeg 4.3 is quite a big release.
FFmpeg 4.3 ships with support for handling TrueHD in MP4, Intel QSV accelerated MJPEG and VP9 decoding, and on Linux the Vulkan-powered AMD AMF encoder is now supported. AMD's AMF is the Advanced Media Framework that has been around for a few years and can support Vulkan. It will be interesting to see if FFmpeg's support of AMD AMF will spur further Linux adoption of it.
More broadly, FFmpeg 4.3 has Vulkan support and various filters have been seeing Vulkan support added for acceleration.
FFmpeg 4.3 also adds AV1 encoding support via rav1e, an AV1 Annex B demuxer, an AV1 frame merge bitstream filter, and a variety of other filters and decoders like an OpenCL video stabilization filter. FFmpeg 4.3 also has ZeroMQ support, VDPAU VP9 decode, and a variety of smaller improvements.
FFmpeg 4.3 is a big update for this multimedia library and can be downloaded at FFmpeg.org.
