FFmpeg 4.1 Brings AV1 Parser & Support For AV1 In MP4
6 November 2018
The crew responsible for the FFmpeg audio/video library today released version 4.1 of this open-source project.

FFmpeg 4.1 adds an AV1 parser as well as support for AV1 within MP4. But sadly not making this release is support for AV1 decoding through the libdav1d decoder, which is being held off until the next release.

Other video encode/decode work that took place includes decoders for ATRAC9, AVS2, IMM4, Brooktree ProSumer, WinCam Motion Video, and MatchWare. New encode capabilities are available for PCM Vidc and AVS2.

There is a lot of new filters as usual for deblock, amplify, adeclip, lensfun, amultiply, vibrance, and other effects. More details on this work via FFmpeg Git and FFmpeg.org.
