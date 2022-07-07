FEX-Emu 2207 Continues Work On Running Steam Play Games On 64-bit Arm

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 July 2022 at 03:00 PM EDT.
FEX-Emu is an open-source emulator project that has been particularly focused on being able to run x86/x86_64 games on AArch64 with great speed including around Steam and Steam Play (Proton) Windows games.

FEX-Emu has been advancing well and out this afternoon is the FEX-Emu 2207 release with more fixes around Proton as well as now the ability to use Pressure-Vessel. Pressure-Vessel is used by Steam for running Proton games. Those wanting to try out Steam Play games on 64-bit Arm using FEX-Emu are encouraged to use the Steam Linux Runtime "Soldier" beta. There are known performance issues but it continues to be improved. Plus there are a variety of other Proton fixes in this release.


FEX-Emu 2207 also adds support for EroFS root file-system image support to complement its existing SquashFS support, improvements to its thunks code, enabling Wine application profiles, support for the CLMUL instruction emulation, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details about the FEX-Emu 2207 release via FEX-Emu.org and GitHub.
