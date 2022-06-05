FEX-Emu 2206 Released For Enjoying x86/x86_64 Apps & Games On Arm

FEX-Emu 2206 has been released as the newest version of this user-space, open-source software for being able to run x86/x86_64 applications and games on AArch64 (Arm) hardware.
FEX-Emu upstream continues advancing with high ambitions -- including a focus on being able to run Steam/Proton games on AArch64 systems. They've been progressing well on the Steam front and enabling more x86_64 software at large to easily run on AArch64. Granted for most open-source software it can be easily recompiled for AArch64 to target it natively while efforts like FEX-Emu (and Box86/Box64) this can be particularly useful for proprietary software and games.
This weekend's FEX-Emu 2206 release has Steam's webhelper working again due to Chromium sandbox changes while this restored support allows for the Steam game library to appear running under this emulator. The new FEX release also adds support for LRCPC2 for nice performance speed-ups on supported hardware, support for AArch64's SHA-1/SHA-256 instructions, self-modifying code support improvements, optional x87 emulation with 64-bit float operations, fixing clone3 system call support, and a variety of other emulation fixes.
FEX-Emu 2206 is rounded out by adding Mold linker support, Linux 5.17/5.18 kernel support, JIT code relocation support, and other improvements.
Downloads for FEX-Emu 2206 sources via GitHub. Learn more about the 2206 release via FEX-Emu.org.
