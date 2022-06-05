FEX-Emu 2206 Released For Enjoying x86/x86_64 Apps & Games On Arm
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 5 June 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
FEX-Emu 2206 has been released as the newest version of this user-space, open-source software for being able to run x86/x86_64 applications and games on AArch64 (Arm) hardware.

FEX-Emu upstream continues advancing with high ambitions -- including a focus on being able to run Steam/Proton games on AArch64 systems. They've been progressing well on the Steam front and enabling more x86_64 software at large to easily run on AArch64. Granted for most open-source software it can be easily recompiled for AArch64 to target it natively while efforts like FEX-Emu (and Box86/Box64) this can be particularly useful for proprietary software and games.


This weekend's FEX-Emu 2206 release has Steam's webhelper working again due to Chromium sandbox changes while this restored support allows for the Steam game library to appear running under this emulator. The new FEX release also adds support for LRCPC2 for nice performance speed-ups on supported hardware, support for AArch64's SHA-1/SHA-256 instructions, self-modifying code support improvements, optional x87 emulation with 64-bit float operations, fixing clone3 system call support, and a variety of other emulation fixes.

FEX-Emu 2206 is rounded out by adding Mold linker support, Linux 5.17/5.18 kernel support, JIT code relocation support, and other improvements.

Downloads for FEX-Emu 2206 sources via GitHub. Learn more about the 2206 release via FEX-Emu.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Open 3D Engine 22.05 Released With New Features
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements
SDL 2.0.22 Released With New APIs, Continued Wayland Work
Wolfire Games Releases Overgrowth Game As Open-Source
Unreal Engine 5 Officially Released
Lutris 0.5.10 Released With Steam Deck Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Linus Torvalds Questions New "HTE" Subsystem Looking To Land In Linux 5.19
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
Firefox 101 Released With Few Notable Changes