FEX 2203 Emulator Released With RdRand & 3DNow Support, More JIT Work

FEX-Emu is the open-source project striving for speedy x86/x86_64 binaries on AArch64 with similar objectives to Box86/Box64. FEX-Emu is working toward allowing Steam and other x86_64 Linux games to work on 64-bit Arm hardware and achieving some early success. Out today is FEX-Emu 2203 as the latest step in that direction.
FEX-Emu 2203 implements new CPU instruction set extensions around RdRand/RDSEED for hardware random number generation and also can now handle 3DNow! instructions encountered in the x86/x86_64 programs. It was with the prior FEX 2202 release where they began implementing SSE4.2 and other new instruction set extensions too.
FEX 2203 also can now let the guest software see its running on FEX by way of a new CPUID capability, preparation work around JIT code caching, a new intermediate representation (IR) JSON format, support for building FEX with the Musl libc as well as running Musl-compiled software, and various fixes.
Downloads and more details on the FEX 2203 release via GitHub. Learn more about this emulator project as well on FEX-Emu.org.
