FBDEV Console Patches Optimize Performance - Print Directory Listing ~25% Faster
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 February 2022 at 03:16 PM EST. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
With there being some renewed development interest around FBDEV with the kernel subsystem now having a maintainer, restoring hardware-accelerated scrolling, and other patches pending to clean-up and optimize the frame-buffer device code, there is also a new performance optimization series.

Thomas Zimmermann of SUSE's graphics team posted his latest patches on Monday for improving the performance of the FBDEV console for common cases around software-based clearing and image blitting.


With a test case of running finding all files in /usr/share/doc to cause lots of printing to the FBDEV console, Zimmermann found his optimization patches led the run-time from taking 6.1 seconds to now just 4.7 seconds for the real time. He's seeing roughly ~25% faster performance for printing the directory listing.

More details for those interested in a speedier FBDEV console can see this patch series with all the details.
4 Comments
Related News
Intel Alder Lake + Radeon Linux Gaming Performance Holds Steady With 5.17 Kernel
Linux 5.17-rc5 Released - Looks "Pretty Much Normal"
Razer HID Driver Coming To Linux 5.18 For Dealing With Non Spec Compliant Hardware
New Thermal Library, "Thermometer" Tool Proposed For Linux
Linux 5.17-rc4 Released As The "Superb Owl"
Rust For The Linux Kernel Sent Out For Review A Fourth Time
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Can 2x The Desktop Performance For Intel Graphics, Raspberry Pi
X.Org vs. (X)Wayland Gaming Performance For NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon On Ubuntu 22.04
AMD Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Zen 3 CPUs
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
GNOME Shell & Mutter Prepare For GNOME 42 Beta With More Desktop Enhancements
Linux On The Apple M1 Preparing Better Performance With In-Development CPUFreq Driver
Bcachefs Might Be Ready For Upstreaming In Linux This Year
XWayland 22.1 Released With DRM Lease Support, Other Improvements