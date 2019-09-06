Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For The Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 September 2019 at 12:17 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Roman Gushchin of Facebook's Linux kernel engineering team has proposed a new slab memory controller for the Linux kernel.

Roman found what he refers to as a "very serious flaw" in the existing slab memory controller that leads to low utilization these days with cgroups. "The real reason why the existing design leads to a low slab utilization is simple: slab pages are used exclusively by one memory cgroup. If there are only few allocations of certain size made by a cgroup, or if some active objects (e.g. dentries) are left after the cgroup is deleted, or the cgroup contains a single-threaded application which is barely allocating any kernel objects, but does it every time on a new CPU: in all these cases the resulting slab utilization is very low. If kmem accounting is off, the kernel is able to use free space on slab pages for other allocations."

The new slab memory controller under review aims to provide better utilization via sharing slab pages between multiple memory cgroups.

With Facebook's internal testing of this code, it saved "hefty amounts of memory" up to 650~700Mb for a web front-end, 750~800Mb for a database cache, and around 700Mb for a DNS server. Overall it should ave 30~40% of slab memory compared to the existing implementation.

More details on the technical implementation via this patch series. The new controller is under a "request for comments" flag so we'll see where this leads. Roman says they have now encountered any notable regressions, but more widespread testing will be needed before it would be considered for mainline. If all goes well, hopefully we'll see this in the mainline kernel in 2020.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Eventually "Schedutil" Could Replace Linux's Existing CPU Scaling Governors
Linux 5.3-rc7 Released One Day Late While Linux 5.3 Likely Coming In Two Weeks
Intel Icelake Thunderbolt Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.4
The Initial exFAT Driver Queued For Introduction With The Linux 5.4 Kernel
Linux 5.3-rc6 Released - Marking Linux's 28th Birthday
VMware Is Exploring Reducing Meltdown/PTI Overhead With Deferred Flushes
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements