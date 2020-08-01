FNA FAudio 20.08 Released With WMA Decoding Powered By GStreamer
1 August 2020
Linux game porter Ethan Lee who also develops FNA-XNA today released FAudio 20.08 as the open-source XAudio re-implementation.

FAudio as the XAudio(2)/X3DAudio/XAPO/XACT3 open-source re-implementation under the FNA-XNA project continues getting in better shape in helping bring Windows games built off the XNA run-time running on Linux and similar platforms. With FAudio 20.08 one of the big changes is the FFmpeg back-end has been replaced by GStreamer for handling the WMA audio decoding.

GStreamer replacing FFmpeg usage in FAudio began last year due to GStreamer media framework support being in better shape on Windows and macOS, GStreamer is more broadly supported than FFmpeg by Linux distributions for legal reasons, and GStreamer has official access to WMA support if using the Fluendo Codec Pack.

In addition to WMA decoding now using GStreamer, FAudio 20.08 also adds support for XAudio 2.9 compatible reverb and several different fixes.

