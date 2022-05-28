FAT32 File Creation/Birth Time Reporting Finally Comes To Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 May 2022 at 05:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Finally for FAT file-systems with the in-development Linux 5.19 kernel is support via the statx() system call for reporting a file's birth/creation time.

In continuation of the article earlier this month about Linux FAT file creation/birth time reporting, that code by way of Andew Morton's branch has been successfully mainlined into the kernel as of yesterday.

As explained in the earlier article, since Linux 4.11 in 2017 there has been the statx system call with enhanced file information reporting that can be used for standardizing the exposing of file creation/birth times and other information not otherwise exposed via the traditional stat system call. The statx system call for these "extended attributes" has been added to Glibc and various extended bits of information exposed by the various Linux file-systems.


This pull has the changes for reporting the creation time in statx on FAT16/FAT32 file-systems. The FAT Linux driver has reported a creation time "ctime" previously but set as the change time for a file too.
Add A Comment
Related News
EROFS, exFAT & EXT4 File-System Updates Arrive For Linux 5.19
Btrfs Gets Some Buttery Good Improvements With Linux 5.19
Many IO_uring Improvements Submitted For Linux 5.19
Linux FAT File Creation/Birth Time Reporting, Proposal For Statx I/O Alignment Info
Experimental "UBD" Driver Posted As IO_uring-Based User-Space Block Driver
FUSE Patch Allows Non-Extending, Parallel Direct Writes For Better Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features