F2FS File-System Adding Zstd Compression Support In Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 23 March 2020 at 07:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Being introduced by Linux 5.6 is optional F2FS transparent data compression support that was implemented with LZO and LZ4. Now for the Linux 5.7 kernel there is Zstd compression support on the way.

Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) maintainer Jaegeuk Kim today merged a patch from a Huawei engineer for supporting the Zstandard compression algorithm with this file-system level compression support. On Linux 5.7 and later it means setting compress_algorithm=zstd when mounting an F2FS file-system can enable this Zstd compression capability.

The Zstd support was one of many Huawei patches merged on Monday. Also notable with those patches is that the default compression algorithm shifted from LZO to LZ4. LZO is still supported obviously but by default LZ4 is now used. The developers found LZ4 to offer a similar compression ratio but at much faster decompression speeds.

The Linux 5.7 merge window is set to get underway in early April while for now this work is queued as part of the F2FS development tree.
Add A Comment
Related News
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
Linux fsinfo() System Call Continues Maturing For Exposing More File-System + Mount Info
IO_uring Is Maturing Well On Linux For Faster & More Flexible I/O - Benchmarks On Linux 5.6
The Staging exFAT Driver Set To Be Nuked In Linux 5.7, Thanks To Samsung's New Driver
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Samba 4.12 Released With Performance Improvements, IO_uring Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing