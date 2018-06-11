F2FS File-System Gets Discard Improvements, Nobarrier Fsync Mode For Linux 4.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 11 June 2018 at 01:17 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) maintainer Jaegeuk Kim has submitted the file-system updates intended for the Linux 4.18 kernel.

This flash storage optimized file-system has improvements around its discard/fstrim support, including the splitting of large discard commands for better responsiveness. There is also a new fsync_mode=nobarrier mount option available for reducing the number of cache flushes.

F2FS for Linux 4.18 also has improved sanity checks, various code clean-ups, and at least six known bug fixes.

The complete list of F2FS file-system changes for Linux 4.18 can be found via the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
XFS For Linux 4.18 Preps Online File-System Repair, Other Features
EXT4/Fscrypt Changes For Linux 4.18: Speck File-System Encryption Being Added
Btrfs Can Now Remove Directories Much Faster In Send Mode: From 33 Hours To 2 Minutes
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
Bcachefs File-System Is Working On Going Upstream In The Linux Kernel
Mainline Linux Kernel Almost Ready For Finally Supporting Unprivileged FUSE Mounts
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered
Plenty Of Sound Changes To Be Heard With Linux 4.18
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver