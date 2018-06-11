Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) maintainer Jaegeuk Kim has submitted the file-system updates intended for the Linux 4.18 kernel.
This flash storage optimized file-system has improvements around its discard/fstrim support, including the splitting of large discard commands for better responsiveness. There is also a new fsync_mode=nobarrier mount option available for reducing the number of cache flushes.
F2FS for Linux 4.18 also has improved sanity checks, various code clean-ups, and at least six known bug fixes.
The complete list of F2FS file-system changes for Linux 4.18 can be found via the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment