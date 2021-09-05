F2FS Sees More Performance Work For Linux 5.15
5 September 2021
With Linux 5.15 there are optimizations for EXT4, big improvements for XFS, and significant work on Btrfs too. Rounding out the notable file-system work on Linux 5.15, the F2FS updates were submitted and subsequently landed for this next kernel version.

F2FS with Linux 5.15 has also been striving for better performance by addressing issues around locking contention, correcting compress_cache issues, and resolving other problems.

In helping to diagnose more performance issues going forward, F2FS has added an iostat for more easily reporting I/O latencies. The Google-contributed change allows for printing out I/O latency statistics tracepoint events when the "iostat_enable" sysfs node is turned on. There are also a variety of bug fixes in this Flash Friendly File-System code.

The full list of changes around F2FS for Linux 5.15 can be found via this pull request that has already been merged to mainline.
