The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) changes have been sent in for the in-development Linux 5.9 kernel.The prominent changes this cycle include a new garbage collection mode (GC_URGENT_LOW) and a "secure" TRIM option (F2FS_IOC_SEC_TRIM_FILE) in the name of security.The F2FS_IOC_SEC_TRIM_FILE functionality is intended as secure erase functionality . For drives not supporting TRIM/DISCARD, zeroing out the given data range for the regular file is performed to ensure the data is wiped on disk.GC_URGENT_LOW meanwhile is a new garbage collection mode submitted by Google engineers for running some lower-priority garbage collection tasks in the background.F2FS for Linux 5.9 has also seen some work to improve (shorten) read latencies and other latency issues within the file-system. A number of bugs have also been fixed in the file-system driver code.More details on the F2FS file-system changes for Linux 5.9 via this pull request