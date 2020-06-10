Jaegeuk Kim has sent in the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) improvements for the Linux 5.8 kernel.
The prominent new addition for F2FS in this next version of the Linux kernel is adding LZO-RLE to the available compression formats supported by this file-system. LZO Run-Length Encoding aims to offer similar compression ratios to LZO but with higher performance after the LZO-RLE implementation was contributed to the kernel last year by Arm.
F2FS LZO-RLE support has been in the works for several months and comes after F2FS added Zstd support and other compression methods to this flash focused file-system.
In addition to LZO-RLE support, F2FS is adding two new ioctls for releasing/reserving blocks for compression, support for partial truncation/fiemap on compressed files, sysfs entries to attach IO flags explicitly, and there are a wide variety of bug fixes also taken care of for this file-system driver.
The F2FS changes in full for Linux 5.8 are outlined via this pull request.
