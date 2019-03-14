F2FS Continues Getting More Fixes As It Rolls Out To More Devices
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 14 March 2019 at 07:41 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) continues being supported by more Android-powered mobile devices and with this uptick in user activity is resulting in more fixes and low-level improvements to the file-system.

With the previous Linux 5.0 cycle (nee 4.21) there were a number of fixes thanks to F2FS appearing on Google's Pixel. This flash-optimized Linux file-system is appearing on more Android devices and with that more device engineers testing it out as well as evaluating the code.

F2FS lead developer Jaegeuk Kim acknowledges that F2FS is being "shipped in more devices" but without calling out any specific devices this round. Changes for Linux 5.1 include running discard jobs at unmount time (with a timeout), tuning the discard thread to avoid idling in order to lower power consumption, at least one deadlock fix, addressing some corrupted disk cases, and other fixes.

The complete list of F2FS changes for Linux 5.1 is laid out via today's pull request.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
EXT4 & Btrfs Get Additional Fixes With Linux 5.1
FUSE Is Fusing More Performance Improvements In Linux 5.1
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel
ZFS On Linux 0.7.13 Released With Fixes For Linux 5.0 Kernel Compatibility
Btrfs For Linux 5.1 Brings Configurable Zstd Compression Level, A Number Of Fixes
XFS Copy-On-Write Support Being Improved, Always CoW Option
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
Linux Kernel Finally Deprecating A.out Support
Purism's PureOS Proclaims Convergence Success For Mobile & Desktop Support
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ and Bitmain BM18xx Supported By Linux 5.1