The Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) has some new features for the current Linux 4.21 development cycle but it's mostly fixes stemming from increased testing with Google now supporting this flash-focused file-system for their Pixel device line-up.
Jaegeuk Kim, who started developing F2FS years ago while employed by Samsung and then since transitioned to Google almost two years ago, sent in these F2FS patches on Friday for the Linux 4.21 merge window. The F2FS maintainer mentioned they have been focusing on bug fixes with Pixel devices now shipping with F2FS. The fixes include taking care of some encryption issues, better idle time tracking, and a number of garbage collection fixes.
There are also some minor enhancements for this file-system like a flag in the ioctl shutdown to trigger the fsck process for QA, doing garbage collection in sub-sections when the section is large, and better handling to try to prevent a no memory error. Details via this pull request with all of the patches.
Google Pixel devices are not the first with support for F2FS; among other mobile Android devices that have shipped with F2FS support in the past have included various Motorola phones and Huawei P9 / Mate 9, but now Pixel is arguably the most notable deployment.
Add A Comment