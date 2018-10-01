While Btrfs has been sorting out performance improvements, the crew working on the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) have been working on a number of feature additions for this next Linux kernel under development.
I the F2FS space, there is now a CRC32 checksum used on the superblock for protecting it on safety grounds. There is also a new checkpoint= mount option to provide atomic updates of the entire file-system. This checkpoint functionality is being enabled by default and was worked on in part by a Google developer. Quota operations are also now guaranteed by checkpoints and other improvements. There have also been a number of bug fixes and other code improvements for this flash memory focused Linux file-system.
In addition to Google contributions to F2FS, Huawei also remains among the companies actively contributing to this newer Linux file-system. More details on this latest batch of feature changes via this pull request.
