With each Linux kernel cycle the F2FS file-system that has been part of the mainline kernel now for five years, this "Flash-Friendly File-System" gets a bit more mature and featureful.F2FS again has seen more feature work and other improvements queued for Linux 4.16. This cycle seems somewhat like a random assortment of improvements for this file-system designed for SSDs and other flash-based storage devices.F2FS now has improvements around supporting write hints for direct I/O, readahead support to improve the read directory speed, reserve_root/resuid/resgid options for reserving blocks, support for cgroup writeback, support for handling the inode creation time, and implementing other bits around pre-cache extents and other attributes.F2FS for Linux 4.16 also has fixes around memory footprint accounting, sysfs-based quota operations, deadlock fixes, and other corrections.The complete list of F2FS changes for the Linux 4.16 merge window can be found via this pull request . Once the 4.16 merge window is over I'll be doing our usual Linux file-system benchmark comparisons on Phoronix.