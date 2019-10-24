F2FS File-System Seeing LZO/LZ4 Compression Support

Similar to the transparent file-system compression that has been available on the likes of Btrfs and ZFS for years, the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is also in the process of receiving native compression support.
Native compression support for F2FS is being worked on and is more selective rather than the blanket enabling like with Btrfs. In the F2FS case there is a compress_extension mount option for just compressing files with a matching file extension. Besides the compress_extension method, it can manually be enabled for select files/directories with chattr +c for compression.
The current F2FS compression implementation supports options of LZO and LZ4 for compression and can be changed via the compress_algorithm mount option. There is also the compress_log_size option if wanting to tune the compression cluster size.
More details on this currently experimental F2FS compression implementation via this mailing list post.
