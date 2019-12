The Flash-Friendly File-System continues to be refined and with the forthcoming Linux 5.5 kernel are more improvements albeit largely bug fixes.F2FS in Linux 5.5 improves the in-place updating I/O flow, ensures no garbage collection for pinned files, avoids a needless data migration within the garbage collection code, fixes a potential memory leak, and has a number of other fixes.F2FS continues to see growing adoption by Google Android devices and other platforms for a flash/SSD-focused file-system. More details on the changes to find with F2FS in Linux 5.5 can be found via this PR by maintainer Jaegeuk Kim.Coming up shortly will be some fresh Linux file-system benchmarks.