F2FS File-System Gets More Fixes With Linux 5.5
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 December 2019 at 02:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The Flash-Friendly File-System continues to be refined and with the forthcoming Linux 5.5 kernel are more improvements albeit largely bug fixes.

F2FS in Linux 5.5 improves the in-place updating I/O flow, ensures no garbage collection for pinned files, avoids a needless data migration within the garbage collection code, fixes a potential memory leak, and has a number of other fixes.

F2FS continues to see growing adoption by Google Android devices and other platforms for a flash/SSD-focused file-system. More details on the changes to find with F2FS in Linux 5.5 can be found via this PR by maintainer Jaegeuk Kim.

Coming up shortly will be some fresh Linux file-system benchmarks.
