EXT4 set off the new trend for opt-in, per-directory case-insensitive file/folder support on Linux systems. EXT4 picked up that optional case-insensitive support for Linux 5.2 while the for Linux 5.4 kernel cycle the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is set to receive similar support.Last month we wrote about case-insensitive patches for F2FS that provided case-folding support using Unicode similar to the patches for EXT4. Like EXT4, this feature is opt-in on a per-directory basis. A Google engineer sent out these F2FS patches, which didn't come as a surprise considering the growing use of F2FS on mobile Android devices where for conventional end-users may be handy having case-insensitive support to behave to the likes of FAT32/NTFS on Windows.Those F2FS case-folding patches from July as of last week are now queued in the F2FS dev branch . So unless something goes awfully wrong with the code over the coming weeks, this support will be part of the F2FS feature updates for this file-system come Linux 5.4.The Linux 5.4 merge window will kick off in September though Linux 5.4.0 won't be out as stable until around November.