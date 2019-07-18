F2FS Is The Latest Linux File-System With Patches For Case-Insensitive Support

Following EXT4 getting initial (and opt-in) support for case-insensitive directories/files, the Flash-Friendly File-System has a set of patches pending that extend the case-folding support to this F2FS file-system that is becoming increasingly used by Android smartphones and other devices.
Sent out today were a revised set of two patches and just 300+ lines of code that implement case-folding support inside the F2FS file-system. This case-folding support for case-insensitive file-name look-ups is based upon the support found within EXT4 on the latest kernels.
Notably, this F2FS case insensitive support doesn't currently work with the file-system's native encryption capabilities -- a limitation shared with EXT4. Additionally and like EXT4 as well, the F2FS case folding can be set on a per-directory basis. This F2FS case folding support is being pursued by Google's Daniel Rosenberg which isn't surprising at all considering their growing F2FS usage on Android.
So at this stage it's looking like this F2FS case folding will hopefully be ready for the Linux 5.4 cycle later this year.
