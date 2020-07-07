"ATGC" Aims To Offer Greater Garbage Collection Efficiency For F2FS
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 July 2020 at 05:03 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
F2FS as the Flash-Friendly File-System for Linux continues to see a lot of interesting developments for this file-system beginning to appear on more Android devices and elsewhere given its feature set from flash optimizations to native encryption and compression capabilities.

The newest F2FS feature work worth mentioning is support for age-threshold based garbage collection (ATGC). This ATGC garbage collection is geared to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the background garbage collection for the file-system by evaluating older candidates first based on a defined age threshold.

Testing of F2FS ATGC support found that the garbage collection calls dropped in the background from 220 to 76 calls (or 162 to 75) and data block movement also dropped from 41k to 12k.

These ATGC patches were sent out for upstream evaluation by a Huawei engineer.
Add A Comment
Related News
Reiser5 Pursuing Selective File Migration For Moving Hot Files To High Performance Disks
Bcachefs Linux File-System Seeing Performance Improvements, Other Progress
EXT4 Per-Inode DAX Support Sent In As A Last Minute Linux 5.8 Addition
Linux 5.8 To Allow For Faster Xen 9pfs Performance
Linux 5.8 To Support Emulating MLC NAND Flash Memory As SLC
F2FS Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8 With LZO-RLE, New Compression Knobs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
Server Infrastructure Upgrade Weekend - AMD EPYC Rome Across The Board
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete