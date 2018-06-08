Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29

The latest feature plan for Fedora 29 is to finally have Wayland remote desktop support in place.
This Wayland Remote Desktop goal would be to have the same features and support as Fedora currently offers under X11 sessions for desktop sharing/remote access. This would allow Fedora Workstation sessions on Wayland to be accessible via VNC with authentication/authorization/encryption support. This VNC support would be catered around the GNOME Remote Desktop support and make use of PipeWire. The focus around GNOME is of little surprise considering that is the default desktop environment of Fedora Workstation and currently offers the best Wayland support.
More details on the Wayland Remote Desktop plans for Fedora 29 can be found via the Fedora Wiki. Similar to how it stands now, the desktop sharing would not be enabled by default but will require the user to enable the setting, similarly to configure the authentication/encryption as well.
Now let's just hope they can get this Wayland remoting functionality squared away in time for the October release of Fedora Workstation 29.
