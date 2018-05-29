F1 2017 Updated For Linux To Avoid Crashes With Low NVIDIA vRAM Situations

For those of you that have experienced crashes with the Vulkan-powered F1 2017 racing game port on Linux by Feral Interactive, the game porters have released a new beta to deal with the crashes that stem from video RAM pressure when running on NVIDIA hardware.The F1 2017 v1.0.7 patch is now available on Steam as a public beta. This update resolves "rare crashes" when using recent NVIDIA Linux Vulkan drivers and are running low on video memory. There are no mentions of any other changes with this F1 2017 patch update besides the NVIDIA low vRAM fix.

For instructions on opting into this public beta of F1 2017 on Linux, see this Reddit post by Feral.Back from launch time for those wondering about Linux GPU requirements for the F1 2017 game on Linux with Vulkan there is a 23-way GPU comparison while I continue to feature this racing game in nearly all of our GPU/driver benchmarks with this Feral game port working out quite well for fitting our benchmarking requirements.