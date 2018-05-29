F1 2017 Updated For Linux To Avoid Crashes With Low NVIDIA vRAM Situations
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 May 2018 at 11:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
For those of you that have experienced crashes with the Vulkan-powered F1 2017 racing game port on Linux by Feral Interactive, the game porters have released a new beta to deal with the crashes that stem from video RAM pressure when running on NVIDIA hardware.

The F1 2017 v1.0.7 patch is now available on Steam as a public beta. This update resolves "rare crashes" when using recent NVIDIA Linux Vulkan drivers and are running low on video memory. There are no mentions of any other changes with this F1 2017 patch update besides the NVIDIA low vRAM fix.


For instructions on opting into this public beta of F1 2017 on Linux, see this Reddit post by Feral.

Back from launch time for those wondering about Linux GPU requirements for the F1 2017 game on Linux with Vulkan there is a 23-way GPU comparison while I continue to feature this racing game in nearly all of our GPU/driver benchmarks with this Feral game port working out quite well for fitting our benchmarking requirements.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
One Of The Few Games On The Open-Source id Tech 4 Engine Sees Big Update
SC-Controller 0.4.3 Released, Support Steam Controller & Sony DS4 Over Bluetooth
Feral's GameMode May Soon Have Soft Real-Time Capabilities
RPCS3 Gets Improved Performance Thanks To Intel TSX
PlayStation VR HMD Working On Linux With SteamVR/Dota 2 Thanks To OpenHMD
Thrones of Britannia Being Released For Linux Next Month
Popular News This Week
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Spectre Variants 3A & 4 Exposed As Latest Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities
Looking Ahead To The Linux 4.18 Kernel