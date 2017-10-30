F1 2017 Will Be The First Vulkan-Only Linux Game

After announcing the F1 2017 racing game for Linux last week, Feral Interactive confirmed it will support the Vulkan graphics API while today they confirmed it's going to be a Vulkan-exclusive title on Linux.
There is not any OpenGL support for the F1 2017 game that will be racing to Linux gaming systems on Thursday, 2 November. Thus you will need to be using the AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan, RADV Vulkan, or NVIDIA Vulkan graphics drivers. Feral Interactive has yet to publish the system requirements for this game, but more than likely current Intel graphics hardware with their ANV Vulkan driver is not fast enough to keep up. Given Feral's improvements to RADV recently, we anticipate RADV working out fine and perhaps even better than AMDGPU-PRO, but we'll need to wait and see.
Feral confirmed it's Vulkan-only on Linux today via Twitter. This marks the first commercial game release for Linux that is Vulkan-only without an OpenGL option.
Stay tuned for plenty of F1 2017 Linux gaming benchmarks later this week.
