Feral Announces F1 2017 Linux System Requirements

Feral Interactive has now published the system requirements for their Linux port of F1 2017 with this racing game set to be released on Thursday.
As previously mentioned, this racing game is using Vulkan and in fact exclusively uses Vulkan (ala no OpenGL).
Feral has taken to Reddit this morning to confirm the final system requirements for the Linux port:
To play F1 2017, you will need a 3.3Ghz Intel Core i3-3225 processor running Ubuntu 17.04, 4GB RAM and a 2GB Nvidia 680 or 3rd Generation AMD Graphics Core Next (Volcanic Islands) graphics card or better*.
For best performance, we recommend a 3.5Ghz Intel Core i5-6600K, 8GB RAM and an 8GB Nvidia 1070 graphics card or better.
*Intel graphics cards are not supported. Nvidia graphics cards require drivers 384.90 or later. AMD graphics cards require Mesa drivers 17.2.2.
So basically a GeForce GTX 680 with the NVIDIA binary blob or any AMD GCN 1.2 Volcanic Islands GPU or better, basically those cards by default using AMDGPU DRM, like the Radeon R9 285, and newer. But Feral recommends the GeForce GTX 1070 or better for best performance.
The important bit for Radeon RADV users is being with Mesa 17.2.2 or newer. It doesn't appear AMDGPU-PRO is supported.
Under Windows, F1 2017 needs a GTX 460 / HD 5870 or better but recommends a GTX 1070 / RX 480. So the Linux requirements for F1 2017 are more stiff than under Windows and does rely upon Vulkan rather than D3D11.
We will be having plenty of Vulkan F1 2017 Linux NVIDIA/Radeon benchmarks on launch day.
