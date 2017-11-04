Trying Out The Intel Vulkan Driver With F1 2017 On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 4 November 2017 at 07:15 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
With Feral Interactive's port of F1 2017 to Linux, only Radeon via RADV and NVIDIA are supported for this racing game that's making use of the Vulkan graphics API under Linux. For those curious about if Intel graphics can squeeze by for this game with the open-source "ANV" Intel Vulkan driver, I tried it out.

Following the Radeon RADV vs. NVIDIA GeForce benchmarks yesterday and ahead of some larger comparisons and other discrete GPU Linux tests of this game that was released on Thursday, I decided to see how far Intel graphics could drive this popular game.


I was using the Core i7 8700K box with the "UHD Graphics 630" while the driver stack was using Linux 4.14 with Mesa Git.


Feral doesn't officially support Intel graphics, but again NVIDIA with a GTX 680 or better or on the Radeon RADV side is officially with GCN 1.2+. So there is the "unsupported" warning that appears right away while I decided to proceed.


At first I was getting excited that the loading screen appeared... but then it kept appearing like it was loading... for a very long time, like a painfully slow shader compilation process.


But then worst fears were confirmed and this game does just seg fault.

So unfortunately it doesn't look like anyone with Intel graphics will be able to enjoy this Vulkan racing game. I tried multiple resolutions and quality settings but they all lead to segmentation faults. Intel graphics aren't the fastest to begin with but even if the ANV driver wouldn't lead to a seg fault, it would likely be painfully slow on all Intel UHD/HD Graphics except for possibly the few Intel chips with Iris Graphics.

Well, now time to see how AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan works (if it does) for this game.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral Releases F1 2017 For Linux, More Details On The Vulkan Driver Requirements
The Interesting Banshee Game Engine Now Officially Supports Linux
Godot Game Engine 3.0 Alpha 2 Released
Feral Announces F1 2017 Linux System Requirements
Intrinsic Continues Advancing As An Open-Source, Graphically-Rich Vulkan Game Engine
SuperTuxKart 0.9.3 Released With New Tracks, Built-In Screen Recorder
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance
Wine 3.0 Still Expected Around EOY With D3D11; Wayland & D3D12 On Roadmap
ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%