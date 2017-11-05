Adding to the array of articles about F1 2017 that was released a few days back by Feral Interactive as their first Vulkan-exclusive Linux game port, here are some numbers concentrated on the GeForce GTX 1060 vs. Radeon RX 580.
I've already delivered Radeon vs. NVIDIA benchmarks and some AMDGPU-PRO vs. RADV Vulkan numbers while tomorrow will be our biggest comparison with about two dozen GPUs, coverage of RADV / AMDGPU-PRO / NVIDIA numbers, going back to GCN 1.0 GPUs, etc. But for this Sunday viewing are some additional numbers I've done for those looking at the mid-range graphics card performance.
The Radeon RX 580 and GeForce GTX 1060 are AMD and NVIDIA's competition at around ~$300 USD. Thanks to recent improvements to RADV (and RadeonSI), these graphics cards for Linux gaming are finally having a proper fight with NVIDIA no longer outright dominating across the Linux gaming spectrum.
Thus for these extra weekend benchmarks of F1 2017, I ran some additional tests of these two popular graphics cards for Linux gaming.
First up, here's the quick look at how these cards (the RX 580 with RADV and GTX 1060 with the latest NVIDIA driver) compare at a range of resolutions and settings:
That there is 37 wins for the Radeon RX 580 and 13 wins for the GeForce GTX 1060. See all the results in full via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. From there is also a look at the CPU utilization when running these 50 different F1 2017 tests on the two cards:
The GTX 1060 has a lower average CPU utilization but with higher spikes than RADV.
Or via this result file is a smaller comparison to more easily compare the CPU utilization, plus AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 added in:
RADV has the lowest CPU utilization on average by a slight lead over AMDGPU-PRO and the NVIDIA driver definitely spikes the highest.
And when maxing out the image quality at 1440p.
Stay tuned for more F1 2017 Linux Vulkan performance data on Monday.
