Ubuntu's Bring-Up Of NVIDIA's Driver With Mir Continues

The Ubuntu developers continuing to work on the Mir display server stack have made headway in their NVIDIA driver enablement effort.
The code isn't yet merged nor even ready to be merged, but they at least have got the NVIDIA proprietary driver working with Mir to the extent that EGL clients are working, rendering is working without major issues, it doesn't regress the stack for the non-NVIDIA drivers, etc.
Longtime Ubuntu developer Chris Halse Rogers as part of the graphics team has posted a video of his latest improvements for getting the NVIDIA driver playing nicely with Mir. The video below is with the NVIDIA Linux driver blob paired with the experimental MirAL shell code.
Mir continues to be focused on delivering great Wayland support and their "target market" for Mir seems to be the smaller desktop environments like MATE and UBports' Unity8 while also catering to IoT makers.
