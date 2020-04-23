Samsung Respins exFAT-Utils As exFATprogs In New Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 23 April 2020 at 08:05 AM EDT.
A few weeks ago the Samsung engineers responsible for the new Microsoft exFAT Linux kernel driver released exFAT-Utils as their user-space utilities for managing and creating exFAT file-systems under Linux. A new release is out and exFAT-Utils has been re-spun as exfatprogs.

In matching the naming convention of the package name for other file-system user-space programs, upstream developers requested Samsung rename exfat-utils to exfatprogs, which they have now carried out.

Besides renaming the collection of programs to exfatprogs, today's update also has several fixes, support for the Android build system, support for label.exfat to set/get the volume label, and various other changes.

More details on the exfatprogs 1.0.2 release via the kernel mailing list.

Coming with the feature-rich Linux 5.7 kernel is the new exFAT file-system driver that replaces the prior exFAT staging driver that had been around since Linux 5.4.
